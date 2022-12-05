Women’s Hoops Travels to Little Rock for Tuesday Bout

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team hits the road to take on Little Rock at 6:30 p.m. inside the Jack Stephens Center on Tuesday.

Leading the Charge

The Aggies (4-3) are led by sharpshooting Sydney Bowles who is knocking down 40.5% of her shots from deep, which is the seventh best in the Southeastern Conference. The freshman is second on the team in scoring, pouring in 10.1 points per game and is making 2.14 triples each contest. Sahara Jones is pacing the team in minutes played, having logged 31.0 minutes per contest while averaging 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds. Janiah Barker leads the team in scoring (12.1), while Aaliyah Patty boasts the most rebounds per game (7.9) on the team.

Series

The Aggies are 12-2 all-time versus Little Rock (1-5) and currently boast a seven-game winning streak in the series. Texas A&M is 5-1 at Little Rock and won the last matchup, 79-56, at the Jack Stephens Center on Dec. 10, 2020.

How to Keep up

Tuesday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ with live stats here. Fans can also listen to the action on 1150 AM/93.7 FM with Steve Miller and Tap Bentz on the call.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

