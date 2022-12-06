Achane declares for NFL Draft

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M running back Devon Achane announced Tuesday that he will forego his senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The junior was an All-SEC first-team selection. He led the Aggies this year with 110.2 rushing yards per game, good for third in the SEC and 16th in the nation. He eclipsed the 1000-yard rushing mark this season for the first time in his career.

Achane finishes his three-year Aggie career with 2376 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 6.4 yards per attempt. He had 554 receiving yards with 5 receiving touchdowns. The dynamic back also returned kicks the past two years scoring touchdowns against Alabama in 2021 and Appalachian State in 2022.

