BTU breaks ground on new facility in north Bryan

Bryan Texas Utilities will be moving offices after 50 years downtown
Bryan Texas Utilities will move its operations into a new facility.
Bryan Texas Utilities will move its operations into a new facility.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities will move its operations into a new facility. The company is building a new campus at 2611 N Earl Rudder Pkwy in Bryan.

Tuesday morning, elected officials and BTU staff attended the official groundbreaking.

The company has been in its current building for over 50 years. The City of Bryan plans to use BTU’s current building for more space once they move to their new campus.

BTU’s Chief Business Officer David Werley says the new building has been a long time coming.

“This property was already owned by the city so it was cost-effective for us to be on this property. It also brought us out to give a municipal presence on Highway 6,” said Werley.

BTU says their move will not affect customers’ rate they are currently paying.

They expect to be moved in around early 2025.

