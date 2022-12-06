Host your holiday event, watch Christmas classics at The Queen Theatre

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Monday during the month of December, you can catch one of your favorite Christmas classics at The Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan.

Next Monday, stop by and watch A Christmas Story, but don’t shoot your eye out!

“We have a bunch of great Christmas movies sprinkled in throughout this month to get everyone in the holiday spirit,” Co-Owner Emily Bell said.

Besides the Christmas classics, The Queen is also showing some new blockbusters like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Devotion.

“Whatever you’re in the mood for, The Queen is the place to come and enjoy it,” Bell said.

If you have a large group looking to gather for a holiday party, you can rent the theater and enjoy food, drinks, and a film in a private setting.

“This is the perfect spot for a holiday party. It is classy. It is festive. It’s everything you want for your event this holiday season,” Bell said.

You can learn more about The Queen Theatre on their website here.

