Host your holiday event, watch Christmas classics at The Queen Theatre

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Monday during the month of December, you can catch one of your favorite Christmas classics at The Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan.

Next Monday, stop by and watch A Christmas Story, but don’t shoot your eye out!

“We have a bunch of great Christmas movies sprinkled in throughout this month to get everyone in the holiday spirit,” Co-Owner Emily Bell said.

Besides the Christmas classics, The Queen is also showing some new blockbusters like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Devotion.

“Whatever you’re in the mood for, The Queen is the place to come and enjoy it,” Bell said.

If you have a large group looking to gather for a holiday party, you can rent the theater and enjoy food, drinks, and a film in a private setting.

“This is the perfect spot for a holiday party. It is classy. It is festive. It’s everything you want for your event this holiday season,” Bell said.

