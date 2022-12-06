Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out.

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this super cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located just minutes from Downtown Bryan with easy access to Hwy 6.

The home has been updated with new flooring, new interior and exterior paint, new interior doors, new lighting, all new windows, a new roof, a new custom-built shed in the backyard, a new furnace, and an updated HVAC system.

“This home is really cute. It’s perfect for a growing family, and it’s really affordable,” Ruffino said.

For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS confirms the wreck involves two vehicles and two people have been killed.
Troopers identify victims killed in Highway 21 crash in Madison County
According to UMC, out of over 30,000 UMC churches in the U.S., less than 2,000 have...
Hundreds of United Methodist Churches across Texas approved to disaffiliate
At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle...
Victims in deadly Grimes County crash identified
State troopers say Joseph Langlois, 57, of Florence, Alabama, was pronounced deceased on the...
Update: Alabama man killed in one-vehicle crash near Caldwell
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

Every Monday in the month of December, you can catch a Christmas classic at The Queen Theatre.
Host your holiday event, watch Christmas classics at The Queen Theatre
THE THR3E(Recurring) - hot homes
THE THR3E(Recurring) - hot homes
THE THR3E(Recurring) - learning express
THE THR3E(Recurring) - learning express
THE THR3E(Recurring) - food for families food drive preview
THE THR3E(Recurring) - food for families food drive preview