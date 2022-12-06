Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out.

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this super cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located just minutes from Downtown Bryan with easy access to Hwy 6.

The home has been updated with new flooring, new interior and exterior paint, new interior doors, new lighting, all new windows, a new roof, a new custom-built shed in the backyard, a new furnace, and an updated HVAC system.

“This home is really cute. It’s perfect for a growing family, and it’s really affordable,” Ruffino said.

