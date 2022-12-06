Lednicky, Meuth Earn All-South Region Team Honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Texas A&M’s Logan Lednicky and Caroline Meuth earned All-South Region Team honors, announced by the American Volleyball Coaches Association Tuesday. These awards were voted on by head coaches throughout the South Region and were based on the athletes’ regular season performance.

Lednicky, who was named to the All-SEC and All-Freshman Teams in November, started all 25 games she was available to play in. Prior to suffering a season-ending injury Lednicky ranked first in the SEC among freshmen in kills per set (4.03), points per set (4.63), total kills (387) and total points (444.5). Overall, in the SEC, Lednicky ranked first in total points and total kills, fourth in kills per set and points per set.

Meuth, who was also named to the All-SEC Team, started all 29 matches for the Aggies. Meuth ranked third in the conference in total kills (439) and total points (508.5), fourth in kills per set (3.99), fifth in points per set (4.62) and total service aces (36).

