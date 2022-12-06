Man arrested for stealing $1k worth of materials from construction site

A College Station man was arrested Tuesday, following an attempt to steal materials from a...
A College Station man was arrested Tuesday, following an attempt to steal materials from a construction site.(MGN)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was arrested Tuesday, following an attempt to steal materials from a construction site.

According to College Station police, around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, reports came in of two suspicious men loading lumber into a white van.

When authorities got to the home on Cottonwood Terrace, both men ran away and were followed by CSPD.

Law enforcement later found, 29-year-old Olbin Francisco Herrera-Aleman, hiding inside nearby a home.

Inside the van were multiple 4x8 concrete exterior sliding boards, and other materials valued at $1,134.

The other suspect has not been identified at this time. Herrera- Aleman was charged with theft and evading arrest.

