Meeting held with property owners to discuss Texas Ave, University Drive revitalization

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -City planners with the city of College Station held its first of many scheduled meetings to discuss revitalization and redevelopment along one of the most traveled parts of the city.

The proposed mixed-use district would include Texas Avenue from the Bryan city line down to George Bush Drive. It would also stretch down University Drive from Texas Avenue to Tarrow Street.

The city says its revitalization plan for the area would include a greater mix of businesses and housing options that will support the growing population around Texas A&M University.

“We have existing commercial uses here that we definitely want to stay here,” said City of College Station Staff Planner Matthew Ellis. “We have the potential to turn those purely commercial businesses into putting some residential on top through the mixed-use buildings similar to what you see in Northpoint Crossing and other developments.”

The goal of Monday’s meeting with business and property owners was for city staff to get feedback from those that would be impacted before the general public weighs in at a future meeting.

During the meeting, the city also presented potential names for the area that would see this change and discussed the importance of branding the new district. City leaders say they want the corridor to be welcoming and inviting as it is the gateway between the city of Bryan when traveling down Texas Avenue.

”This is a distinct corridor for the city where people coming in and out of town are going through Texas Avenue and University Drive in either direction and so we’re really hoping to welcome people into the city through this corridor as well,” said Ellis.

The next meeting is open to the public and will be held Wednesday at 6:30 in the council chambers at College Station City Hall.

For more information visit cstx.gov/TexasUniversity.

Previous Coverage
College Station redevelopment plan meetings set for this week

