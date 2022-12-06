Southern Classic prepares youth to show livestock

Youth Livestock Project Experience teaches the basic principals of livestock management
Southern Classic Youth Livestock Project
By Crystal Galny
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If your child is interested in learning more about the process of showing their livestock, Texas A&M Agri Life Extension is here to help.

Brazos County Extension Agent Matthew Pfeifer and Texas 4-H Livestock Ambassador Makenna Johnson joined News 3 at Noon to provide information about the Southern Classic Youth Livestock Project.

The event ensures that Brazos Valley children have the opportunity to learn skills necessary for being competitive in the Youth Livestock Show.

It also provides 4-H and FFA livestock exhibitors with an opportunity to show their livestock projects locally prior to the county youth livestock project show.

The weekend includes educational programs mixed with competitive experiences designed to prepare youth for the show ring.

The Southern Classic is open to all 4-H and FFA families. Kids must be in grades 3-12 to participate.

The event is Dec. 9-11 at the Brazos County Expo. The cost is $50 per family.

Click here for more information or to register.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS confirms the wreck involves two vehicles and two people have been killed.
Two killed in crash on Highway 21 near North Zulch
State troopers say Joseph Langlois, 57, of Florence, Alabama, was pronounced deceased on the...
Update: Alabama man killed in one-vehicle crash near Caldwell
According to UMC, out of over 30,000 UMC churches in the U.S., less than 2,000 have...
Hundreds of United Methodist Churches across Texas approved to disaffiliate
At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle...
Victims in deadly Grimes County crash identified
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

Bryan Texas Utilities will move its operations into a new facility.
BTU breaks ground on new facility in north Bryan
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 12/6
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 12/6
A College Station man was arrested Tuesday, following an attempt to steal materials from a...
Man arrested for stealing $1k worth of materials from construction site
The musical gives a look at the characters on the ship including the crew, the captain and a...
Take a journey with The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station’s ‘Titanic: The Musical’