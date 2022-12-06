Southern Classic prepares youth to show livestock

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If your child is interested in learning more about the process of showing their livestock, Texas A&M Agri Life Extension is here to help.

Brazos County Extension Agent Matthew Pfeifer and Texas 4-H Livestock Ambassador Makenna Johnson joined News 3 at Noon to provide information about the Southern Classic Youth Livestock Project.

The event ensures that Brazos Valley children have the opportunity to learn skills necessary for being competitive in the Youth Livestock Show.

It also provides 4-H and FFA livestock exhibitors with an opportunity to show their livestock projects locally prior to the county youth livestock project show.

The weekend includes educational programs mixed with competitive experiences designed to prepare youth for the show ring.

The Southern Classic is open to all 4-H and FFA families. Kids must be in grades 3-12 to participate.

The event is Dec. 9-11 at the Brazos County Expo. The cost is $50 per family.

Click here for more information or to register.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.