Take a journey with The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station’s ‘Titanic: The Musical’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the last week to experience The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station’s production of “Titanic: The Musical.” The musical gives a look at the characters on the ship including the crew, the captain and many of the passengers from the first through the third classes.

“It’s a really beautiful story about what they went through the time that it happened,” director Adrienne Dobson said.

Dobson, who’s also the company’s executive director, said she chose this musical because of its beautiful, classic score. She said the show is a big undertaking in multiple ways, but the audience won’t be disappointed.

“It’s like the stars aligned for the perfect cast, and it sounds amazing,” Dobson said.

The assistant director Tyler Lewis said the actors bring the show to life. He said the roles require a lot vocally and emotionally, so the viewers will see different aspects of the actors compared to previous shows.

“Usually when we do shows, it has all the glitz and glam, so you can kind of hide all the elements,” Lewis said. “With this show, you really have to hone in on that emotion and characterization and the voice.”

You can see a performance from the cast below.

After “Titanic: The Musical,” there will still be a lot to look forward to. “Who’s Holiday!” will be the last show of the season. It’s a one-woman show starring Dobson Dec. 15-18. The show shares the twisted turn of events Cindy Lou Who’s life has taken since first meeting the Grinch on Christmas Eve.

The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station is also gearing up for the 34th season. The theme of the upcoming season is “Putting it all Together,” and Dobson describes it as balanced and bold. Some of next year’s shows include “The Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder,” “The SpongeBob Musical,” “Cabaret” and “Freaky Friday.”

Take a look at the other shows below.

The final Titanic shows are Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information and tickets to the musical and “Who’s Holiday!,” click here.

