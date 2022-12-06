Three Aggies Earn All-SEC Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Texas A&M football’s Devon Achane, Antonio Johnson and Nik Constantinou earned All-SEC accolades as the league office announced postseason awards Tuesday afternoon. Achane led the way for the Aggies with a pair of first-team honors, being recognized for his impressive play as a running back and all-purpose player this season, while Johnson and Constantinou were named to the second-team.

Achane was one of the most versatile backs in the SEC and the country this season, ranking among the top 25 in rushing, kickoff return and all-purpose yards. His 110.2 rushing yards per game were good for third in the SEC, while also ranking 16th nationally. His 12 trips to the end zone this season ranked ninth among SEC scorers and he was the only player in the country to have scored as a rusher, receiverand returner this year. The Missouri City, Texas, native ranked fourth nationally and led the SEC, averaging 161.0 all-purpose yards per game. His 3,532 career AP yards currently sit in 12th on A&M’s all-time list. Achane registered five 100-yard games on the ground this season, going off in the season finale against No. 6 LSU with a career-high 215 yards. He added three multi-touchdown games on the year, including a career-best three-touchdown performance against Florida.

Johnson was a veteran leader in the A&M secondary this season, finishing the year second on the team with 71 tackles. Despite missing three games due to injury, Johnson returned for the final three games of the season and forced a fumble in each game to sit atop the SEC in the category. The East St. Louis, Illinois, native also added 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and three QB hurries. Johnson registered the sixth double-digit tackles game of his career in the victory of No. 6 LSU, tallying 10 takedowns for the second time in three games.

Constantinou sat in seventh in the SEC this season, averaging 42.0 yards per punt. The Melbourne, Australia, native punted the ball 62 times this year, landing 23 inside the 20-yard line. He boomed seven punts 50-plus yards with a 57-yard long.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.