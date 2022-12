BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School came home from an acapella competition with several awards.

A-Side, the school’s contemporary acapella group, [laced third out of 13 high school and college groups.

Aiden Ross was also awarded best soloist of the entire event!

