Troopers investigating deadly crash in Grimes County

This is the third fatality wreck state troopers have responded to in the Brazos Valley on Monday.
At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle...
At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 105 at FM 1774 in Plantersville.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday evening in Grimes County.

At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 105 at FM 1774 in Plantersville.

Troopers are still investigating what happened and no names of those involved have been released at this time.

This crash marks the third fatality wreck on Monday in the Brazos Valley. A man was killed early this morning after his pickup struck a tree near Caldwell and two people died in a wreck on Highway 21 near North Zulch this afternoon.

Last week a motorcyclist died on Highway 105 near Plantersville after he was struck by a car.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS confirms the wreck involves two vehicles and two people have been killed.
Two killed in crash on Highway 21 near North Zulch
State troopers say Joseph Langlois, 57, of Florence, Alabama, was pronounced deceased on the...
Update: Alabama man killed in one-vehicle crash near Caldwell
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Lee Fedora returned to his alma mater in 2017 to becomes the Campus Athletic Coordinator and...
Lee Fedora era ends abruptly at A&M Consolidated
House fire in South Brazos County
Firefighters battle two-story house fire in South Brazos County

Latest News

According to UMC, out of over 30,000 UMC churches in the U.S., less than 2,000 have...
Hundreds of United Methodist Churches across Texas approved to disaffiliate
When the board of trustees met on Monday they were presented with a potential grant application...
Bryan ISD looking at grant for new safety technology
When the board of trustees met on Monday they were presented with a potential grant application...
KBTX BRYAN ISD SAFETY
Monday Evening Weather Update 12/5
Monday Evening Weather Update 12/5