Troopers investigating deadly crash in Grimes County

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday evening in Grimes County.

At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 105 at FM 1774 in Plantersville.

Troopers are still investigating what happened and no names of those involved have been released at this time.

This crash marks the third fatality wreck on Monday in the Brazos Valley. A man was killed early this morning after his pickup struck a tree near Caldwell and two people died in a wreck on Highway 21 near North Zulch this afternoon.

Last week a motorcyclist died on Highway 105 near Plantersville after he was struck by a car.

