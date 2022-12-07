Aggie Conner Weigman lands on ON3.com’s True Freshman All American Team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman has been named to On3.com’s True Freshman All American team.

FROM ON3.com:

While no true freshman quarterback had a truly sustained season from beginning to end, we landed on Texas A&M’s Conner Weigman as the choice here. The Houston area native took over for the Aggies’ down the stretch and had some strong moments against tough competition. Weigman finished the season having completed 73 of 132 passes for 896 yards and eight touchdowns against no interceptions. Four of the five games where he saw meaningful snaps occurred in SEC play.

