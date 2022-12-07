Aggie women drop low scoring affair to UALR 42-38

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas -- The Texas A&M women’s basketball team dropped Tuesday night’s game against the Little Rock Trojans, 42-38, inside the Jack Stephens Center.

A late surge came up short for the Aggies (4-4) who outscored the Trojans (2-5), 16-8, in the fourth quarter.

Sahara Jones led the Aggie offense with 10 points, hitting 2-of-4 on 3-point field goals. She added six rebounds and an assist. Aaliyah Patty had seven points, 10 rebounds and one blocked shot. Kay Kay Green produced several career highs with nine points, three assists and two steals.

Trailing by 12 points heading into the final quarter, Jones hit a 3-pointer and converted on a layup on back-to-back trips down the court to cut deficit to 40-34 at the 2:28 mark. But the Aggies were unable to trim the Trojans advantage any further until Jada Malone hit a layup with :01 on the clock for the final bucket.

The defenses slugged it out in the first quarter and Little Rock emerged with an 11-7 edge. Patty hit a 3-point field goal to give the Aggies their first lead at the 2:01 mark, but the Trojans scored the last five points of the period.

Little Rock played stifling defense in the second quarter, outscoring the Maroon & White 14-7, and stretching the lead to 25-14 at the intermission.

The Aggies appeared to be gaining traction late in the third quarter when Sydney Bowles hit a pair of free throws to cut the gap to 30-22 at the 1:32 mark, but the Trojans closed out the period strong again, scoring the last four points for a 34-22 lead heading into the final stanza.

Up Next

Texas A&M returns to Reed Arena on Sunday, Dec. 18 to battle SMU in a 2 p.m. contest. The battle versus the Mustangs will be free to the public as part of Fan Appreciation Day.

POSTGAME NOTES RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M moves to 4-4 in the 2022-23 regular season.

The Aggies’ all-time advantage in the series against Little Rock was trimmed to 12-3 and A&M had a seven-game series win streak snapped against the Trojans.

Joni Taylor’s career record moves to 144-79 all-time and to 4-4 in her first season with the Aggies.

TEAM NOTES

Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Sydney Bowles, Tineya Hylton, McKinzie Green, Sahara Jones and Aaliyah Patty for the first time this season (0-1).

Texas A&M held an opponent under 50 points for fourth time this season and the 42 points was the season-low for an opponent.

Texas A&M held an opponent without a 3-point field goal for the first time since Nov. 26, 2021, when they held the Pitt Panthers to 0-for-6 from long range.

The Aggies outrebounded Little Rock in the second half, 29-19, including 14-7 in the final quarter.

The Aggies recorded assists on all six of their first-half field goals.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Kay Kay Green

Recorded career highs with 25 minutes and two steals.

Matched career highs with nine points and three assists.

Led the team in assists for the second time this season.

McKinzie Green

Recorded a career-high two blocked shots.

Matched a career best with four rebounds.

Tineya Hylton

Made her first career start.

Led Aggies in assists for the fourth time this season.

Sahara Jones

Scored 10-or-more points for the fifth time in 2022-23 and the seventh time in her career.

Led team in scoring for the third time in 2022-23 and the third time in her career.

Jada Malone

Grabbed a season-high eight rebounds.

Aaliyah Patty

Pulled down 10 rebounds, including nine in the second half.

Grabbed 10-or-more rebounds for the third time in 2022-23, the 11th time at A&M and the 16th time in her career.

Led the team in rebounds for the second time in 2022-23, her 19th time at A&M and the 28th time in her career.

