Aggieland to host 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Compete College Station, in partnership with Destination Bryan and Texas A&M, is set to host the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course.

Schedule of events

Division Gender Distance Race Start

7-8 years Girls 2K (1.24 miles) 9:00AM

7-8 years Boys 2K (1.24 miles) 9:40AM

9-10 years Girls 3K (1.86 miles) 10:20AM

9-10 years Boys 3K (1.86 miles) 11:00AM

11-12 years Girls 3K (1.86 miles) 11:40AM

11-12 years Boys 3K (1.86 miles) 12:20PM

13-14 years Girls 4K (2.48 miles) 1:00PM

13-14 years Boys 4K (2.48 miles) 1:45PM

15-18 years Girls 5K (3.1 miles) 2:30PM

15-18 years Boys 5K (3.1 miles) 3:15PM

About Watts Cross Country Course

Opened in the fall of 2014, the Dale Watts ‘71 Cross Country Course is located within the Hildebrand Equine Complex at 3242 F and B Road off the corner intersection of 2818. Since its opening, the course has hosted multiple championship meets including the NCAA South Central Region Championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018. It has also hosted the Southeastern Conference Championships in 2015 and 2017. The course features a wide starting area in the first 1,000m to allow for ample racing room in championship-level events, while the courses versatility enables races in range from 2,000m to 10,000m distances.

About USATF

USA Track & Field (USATF) is the National Governing Body for track and field, long-distance running, and race walking in the United States. USATF encompasses the world’s oldest organized sports, some of the most-watched events of Olympic broadcasts, the country’s No. 1 high school and junior high school participatory sport and more than 30 million adult runners in the United States. For more information on USATF, visit www.usatf.org.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.