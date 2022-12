COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers won their home opener against Fulshear Tuesday night following a 84-54 win at Tiger Gym.

Justin Gooden led the Tigers with 16 points, while Zaylen Duren added 14.

The Tigers will open up play in the Dawghouse Classic on Thursday.

