Anne Heche didn’t have drugs in her system, coroner’s report says

FILE_ Anne Heche is shown in this undated file photo. A coroner's report has shed more light on...
FILE_ Anne Heche is shown in this undated file photo. A coroner's report has shed more light on her condition at the time of the crash that took her life.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actress Anne Heche did not have drugs in her system at the time of her death, according to a report from a Los Angeles County medical examiner.

The report said certain drugs were found in her body, but they weren’t active at the time of the crash, which means they were drugs taken at some point in her life, not necessarily recently.

The actress died in an Aug. 5 car crash. Her death was ruled an accident.

The coroner cited inhalation and thermal injuries as the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to UMC, out of over 30,000 UMC churches in the U.S., less than 2,000 have...
Hundreds of United Methodist Churches across Texas approved to disaffiliate
At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle...
Victims in deadly Grimes County crash identified
Texas DPS confirms the wreck involves two vehicles and two people have been killed.
Troopers identify victims killed in Highway 21 crash in Madison County
Olbin Francisco Herrera-Aleman, 29, of Houston, is facing multiple charges including evading...
CSPD: Man arrested for attempting to steal lumber from home construction site
Motorcycle crash on Texas Avenue
Motorcycle crash closes part of N Texas Avenue

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as...
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern...
Time names Volodymyr Zelenskyy and ‘the spirit of Ukraine’ as its ‘person of the year’
Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York, on Dec. 20, 2018. Embattled vaping...
Juul reaches settlements covering more than 5,000 cases
Thousands of police carried out a series of raids across much of Germany on Wednesday against...
Germany makes arrests in alleged coup plot