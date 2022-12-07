Avalanche Food Group, Twin Peaks give away over 100 Christmas trees

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Avalanche Food Group and Twin Peaks are helping make the holiday season feel a little more like Christmas for some community members.

Tuesday afternoon, the organizations gave away 150 freshly cut Christmas trees to military members and first responders.

The free trees also came with a tree stand and lights.

“We just want to give back to the community and it’s really important that we take care of those that basically take care of us. our military and first responders,” John Rosa with the Avalanche Food Group said. “It’s a token of our appreciation and it’s something we look forward to every year.”

This is the second year the group has done this here in Bryan, but they have been doing this giveaway in other areas since 2014. The organization has given away 5,500 trees since it started 9 years ago.

“We got a text message just a few minutes ago from somebody from yesterday’s Christmas tree giveaway in Corpus and they said they’ve never had a tree before... and it just meant so much to them this year,” said Joe Rosa with the Avalanche Food Group.

The group says they plan to keep doing this event “as long as the trees keep growing.”

