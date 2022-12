BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team beat Waco 55-43 Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

TJ Johnson led the Vikings with 18 points. Chris Maxey added 10 points and 8 rebounds. CJ Ellis had 7 points and 6 steals while Jacob Walker chipped in 6 points, 5 assists, and 4 steals.

The Vikings will play again this weekend in the Montgomery Tournament.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.