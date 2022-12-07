December warmth expected to continue through mid-month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - November started on an exceptionally warm note for the Brazos Valley. By mid-month, an early season round of chilly air spilled into the Lower 48 and hung around for the second half of the month. In this La Niña pattern, December looks to potentially pull off a repeat performance.

WARM DECEMBER DAYS CONTINUE THROUGH MID-MONTH

The first six days of the month have been warmer-than-average as we settle into December. The 1st and 4th checked in at the festive upper 50s and low 60s, but every other day has been either in the ho-ho-oh-no 70s or low 80s.

A look back at the first 6 days in December in the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

We will put the “sweat” in our holiday sweaters over the coming days with highs consistently topping off in the upper 70s and low 80s through the weekend.

While not quite records, temperatures will be close to the all-time warmest December 7 - 9th (KBTX)

80s IN DECEMBER

For perspective, here are some quick details about 80° temperatures in the month of December for Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley:

The most 80° days recorded in December: 15 during December 1889

The second most 80° days recorded in December: 12 just last year in 2021

The last December without an 80° day: 2018

The average number of 80° days typically experienced in December: 1 to 3

In the 140 years of record-keeping for the area, the warmest December of record happened in 1889 when the average temperature ended at 66.6°. After 132 years of staying far from that sort of early winter heat, 2021 checked in with an average of 66.5° -- a full 13° above average for the 12th month of the year.

COOLER SECOND HALF OF DECEMBER?

As it currently looks, 2022 does not look to play a repeat of last year. By mid-month, a large blocking high over the Gulf of Mexico is expected to slink south as a pattern change takes hold. A cold front should be able to return chilly air early to mid-next week (December 13th or 14th) as a large storm system approaches Texas slowly from the west. If early indications hold, this cold may be coupled with messy weather across the state, increasing a rain chance locally as well.

Climate Prediction Center's outlook for temperatures by mid-month (KBTX)

The Climate Prediction Center currently places the Brazos Valley in a 30% to 40% chance for cooler-than-average temperatures by the time we get to December 14th through 20th. While this particular chill may not linger all the way through the end of the year, temperatures are generally expected around average to close out the final two weeks of December. There will be some fluctuation to the forecast but certainly gives hope to a more festive feel arriving in time for the holidays.

