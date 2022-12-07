Ease holiday stress with family friendly games from Learning Express

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holidays can be stressful, but when you add family-friendly games to the mix, everything seems to work out.

The Three stopped by Learning Express to see what new, fun games they have just in time for the Christmas holiday.

Owner Bridget Mais says Learning Express is the perfect place to come and get a game that can bond the entire family.

“The family will have so much fun,” said Mais.

To see games and toys watch the video above.

Learning Express is open Monday through Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM, and closed on Sundays.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS confirms the wreck involves two vehicles and two people have been killed.
Troopers identify victims killed in Highway 21 crash in Madison County
According to UMC, out of over 30,000 UMC churches in the U.S., less than 2,000 have...
Hundreds of United Methodist Churches across Texas approved to disaffiliate
At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle...
Victims in deadly Grimes County crash identified
State troopers say Joseph Langlois, 57, of Florence, Alabama, was pronounced deceased on the...
Update: Alabama man killed in one-vehicle crash near Caldwell
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

Food for Families Food Drive Kicking Off Wednesday
Food for Families Food Drive Kicking Off Wednesday
This super cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located just minutes from Downtown Bryan with...
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
Every Monday in the month of December, you can catch a Christmas classic at The Queen Theatre.
Host your holiday event, watch Christmas classics at The Queen Theatre
THE THR3E(Recurring) - hot homes
THE THR3E(Recurring) - hot homes