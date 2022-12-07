Gas leak in Southern Pointe neighborhood shut off

(Credit: MGN)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The gas leak affecting the Southern Pointe neighborhood has been shut off, according to Brazos County Emergency Management.

The South Brazos County Fire Department responded to the gas leak Wednesday morning, going door to door and telling people to shelter in place.

Limited information is available but Brazos County Emergency Management and South Brazos County FD responded to the leak.

