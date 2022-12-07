Food for Families Food Drive Kicking Off Wednesday

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We are one day away from one of the largest food drives in Texas with the KBTX Food for Families Food Drive.

For the 27th year, KBTX partnered with The Brazos Valley Food Bank to make sure every family has a meal they can enjoy this Christmas season and beyond.

According to the executive director for the Brazos Valley Food Bank Theresa Managpora, food donations are down this year by 20%. She says the government food is down, and monetary donations are down by 32% since August.

“I think we can fill that gap tomorrow, if people come out,” said Managpora.

There are seven locations and all will accept food and monetary donations. Brazos Center in Bryan will be able to accept all forms of payment.

“It’s called a food drive, but no matter how hard we try not to accept money in past, people just wanted to bring money because it’s not always convenient to buy food or get it out of your pantry,” she explained.

You can drop canned goods, non-perishable items, and monetary donations at the following locations:

  • Brazos Center in Bryan
    • 6 a.m.- 7 p.m.
  • Son-Shine Outreach Center in Madisonville
    • 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Pridgeon Community Center in Franklin
    • 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Hearne Railroad Museum Depot in Hearne
    • 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • St. Mary’s, Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Hall in Caldwell
    • 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • MidSouth Electric Co-op in Navasota
    • 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Washington County Expo in Brenham
    • 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

You can also donate online here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

