Get a free lunch and help Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have any plans for lunch on Thursday, Dec. 8? Come out to Texas Roadhouse in College Station for a free meal, door prizes and an opportunity to help a local nonprofit.

The event is hosted by Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach, a Christian ministry that helps young women and their partners deal with unexpected pregnancies. Their goal is for babies to be raised in in loving, nurturing homes either with their biological family or an adopted family.

Kim Schams, the Executive Director of APO, joined First News at Four to share more about their upcoming event.

The free lunch will be at Texas Roadhouse and will include a pulled pork sandwich, fries and a non-alcoholic beverage. There will be free door prizes including a football and football helmet signed by Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher, a family fun package from BigShots Golf, a spa service from Galleria Day Spa and more.

While the event is entirely free, donations are greatly appreciated, and 100% of the proceeds will go to APO.

“[The donations] help us meet our client needs. You know, as we’re looking at helping a woman, making sure she’s got groceries for her healthy pregnancy and making sure she’s got housing and we’re driving her around and making sure she can get her health care and her medical services,” said Schams.

APO also does outreach to teen parents with a “Mama Club” for young women and “Real Men Club” for young fathers.

The organization is also a licensed adoption agency for those who aren’t ready to raise a child. APO currently has openings for new adoptive parents.

The lunch is on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

