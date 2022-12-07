Get a free lunch and help Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach

The lunch is this Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have any plans for lunch on Thursday, Dec. 8? Come out to Texas Roadhouse in College Station for a free meal, door prizes and an opportunity to help a local nonprofit.

The event is hosted by Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach, a Christian ministry that helps young women and their partners deal with unexpected pregnancies. Their goal is for babies to be raised in in loving, nurturing homes either with their biological family or an adopted family.

Kim Schams, the Executive Director of APO, joined First News at Four to share more about their upcoming event.

The free lunch will be at Texas Roadhouse and will include a pulled pork sandwich, fries and a non-alcoholic beverage. There will be free door prizes including a football and football helmet signed by Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher, a family fun package from BigShots Golf, a spa service from Galleria Day Spa and more.

While the event is entirely free, donations are greatly appreciated, and 100% of the proceeds will go to APO.

“[The donations] help us meet our client needs. You know, as we’re looking at helping a woman, making sure she’s got groceries for her healthy pregnancy and making sure she’s got housing and we’re driving her around and making sure she can get her health care and her medical services,” said Schams.

APO also does outreach to teen parents with a “Mama Club” for young women and “Real Men Club” for young fathers.

The organization is also a licensed adoption agency for those who aren’t ready to raise a child. APO currently has openings for new adoptive parents.

The lunch is on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS confirms the wreck involves two vehicles and two people have been killed.
Troopers identify victims killed in Highway 21 crash in Madison County
According to UMC, out of over 30,000 UMC churches in the U.S., less than 2,000 have...
Hundreds of United Methodist Churches across Texas approved to disaffiliate
At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle...
Victims in deadly Grimes County crash identified
State troopers say Joseph Langlois, 57, of Florence, Alabama, was pronounced deceased on the...
Update: Alabama man killed in one-vehicle crash near Caldwell
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

BTU breaks ground on new building
BTU breaks ground for new building
A few Aggie football players met with residents of Broadmoor Place Assisted Living Community...
Texas A&M Football players bring gifts to senior living residents
On Tuesday the Brazos County Commissioners Court discussed a potential advisory committee for a...
Brazos County Commissioners Court discuss potential Veterans Court
District 5 encompasses much of West Bryan, an area that has seen significant growth.
Bryan City Council District 5 runoff election Thursday