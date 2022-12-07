Madisonville girls get past Rudder 63-44

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville girls’ basketball team beat Rudder 63-44 Tuesday night at The Armory.

The Lady Mustangs jumped out to an 11-0 run. Rudder cut the lead 13-6 and trailed 15-8 after the end of the first quarter, but they wouldn’t get any closer.

Rudder will play Montgomery on the road this Friday. Madisonville will be at the Fairfield tournament starting Thursday.

