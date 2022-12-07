Motorcycle crash closes part of N Texas Avenue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash on N Texas Avenue near Stevens Drive has sent at least one person to the hospital.

Witnesses on scene say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided in the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital and appeared to have serious injuries.

The roadway is closed in both directions between Russell Drive and Stevens Drive, according to the Bryan Police Department. Motorists should avoid the area.

Officers are working a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Texas Avenue. North Texas Avenue is closed in both directions between Russell Drive and Stevens Drive. Please avoid the area. (6:00 pm) pic.twitter.com/2otxqLlfia — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) December 7, 2022

