Police: 76-year-old man burned, beaten, robbed by caretaker

Misty Pabst is accused of burning, beating, and stealing the car of a 76-year-old man in her...
Misty Pabst is accused of burning, beating, and stealing the car of a 76-year-old man in her care, according to the New Orleans Police Department.(OPSO)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Louisiana woman is behind bars after police say she beat and burned a 76-year-old man who was in her care then stole his car, WVUE reports.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victim’s caretaker, 46-year-old Misty Pabst, beat him with a metal cane, burned him with a cigarette and demanded his car keys.

The incident happened Monday in the 7300 block of West Roadway Street, police say.

The victim reportedly told police he lost consciousness, and when he woke up, his 2016 Kia Soul and cell phone were missing.

Pabst was booked on two counts of armed robbery.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS confirms the wreck involves two vehicles and two people have been killed.
Troopers identify victims killed in Highway 21 crash in Madison County
According to UMC, out of over 30,000 UMC churches in the U.S., less than 2,000 have...
Hundreds of United Methodist Churches across Texas approved to disaffiliate
At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle...
Victims in deadly Grimes County crash identified
State troopers say Joseph Langlois, 57, of Florence, Alabama, was pronounced deceased on the...
Update: Alabama man killed in one-vehicle crash near Caldwell
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

FILE - EPA Administrator Michael Regan stands near the Marathon Petroleum Refinery as he...
‘Unacceptable’: EPA head says of West Virginia water issues
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
Highlights: College Station powers past Waller
Highlights: College Station powers past Waller
A Georgia family says their son suffered third-degree burns on his body and continues his...
Family says 1-year-old suffers burns on 40% of body after candle explodes