SFA Middle School hosts Snow Much Fun

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday morning Stephen F. Austin Middle School held its Christmas event Snow Much Fun.

The event included breakfast, student group performances, student speakers and classroom walk-throughs. Snow Much Fun was an opportunity for the district to show the community first-hand what its students are accomplishing, Bryan ISD said. Those in attendance were treated to the SFA Band’s first performance of the year which included festive songs such as “Festive Fan Fare,” “Winter Winds” and “Tis the Season.”

Bryant Sharpley, SFA Middle School’s Head Band Director said he’s extremely proud of his students and he’s glad they got to show off all their hard work.

“I think the more we get to perform in front of people the more they’ll buy into the process, so I’m really proud of how they performed,” Sharpley said.

For SFA Middle School student J’kaideon Mitchell it was an interesting experience, and he was excited to see the community show its support for the school.

“I’m glad that we’re allowed to [perform] and we have a good support system and it’s been really fun,” Mitchell said.

