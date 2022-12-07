Texas A&M Football players bring gifts to senior living residents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While football season may be over the holiday season is going strong for the Texas A&M Football team.

A few Aggie football players met with residents of Broadmoor Place Assisted Living Community and brought them gifts, took pictures and signed autographs.

Texas A&M Offensive Lineman Layden Robinson took part in the gift-giving Tuesday afternoon.

He said Tuesday’s event reminded him of the time he spent with his grandmother.

“This is a great opportunity for me to give back and remember all of the good times I had with my grandma and this just furthered my appreciation I have for my grandfather that’s still here and the memories we can still make with each other,” said Robinson.

The event was coordinated by Texas A&M Wide Reciever Ainias Smith who thought this was a great way to give back to the community.

“The fact that guys took time out of their busy schedules to come out here and have some fellowship just shows how much they really care about A&M and how much A&M has done for us,” said Smith.

Residents were able to make custom door signs for their bedrooms as a part of their gift.

