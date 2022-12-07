Texas A&M Football players bring gifts to senior living residents

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While football season may be over the holiday season is going strong for the Texas A&M Football team.

A few Aggie football players met with residents of Broadmoor Place Assisted Living Community and brought them gifts, took pictures and signed autographs.

Texas A&M Offensive Lineman Layden Robinson took part in the gift-giving Tuesday afternoon.

He said Tuesday’s event reminded him of the time he spent with his grandmother.

“This is a great opportunity for me to give back and remember all of the good times I had with my grandma and this just furthered my appreciation I have for my grandfather that’s still here and the memories we can still make with each other,” said Robinson.

The event was coordinated by Texas A&M Wide Reciever Ainias Smith who thought this was a great way to give back to the community.

“The fact that guys took time out of their busy schedules to come out here and have some fellowship just shows how much they really care about A&M and how much A&M has done for us,” said Smith.

Residents were able to make custom door signs for their bedrooms as a part of their gift.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS confirms the wreck involves two vehicles and two people have been killed.
Troopers identify victims killed in Highway 21 crash in Madison County
According to UMC, out of over 30,000 UMC churches in the U.S., less than 2,000 have...
Hundreds of United Methodist Churches across Texas approved to disaffiliate
At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle...
Victims in deadly Grimes County crash identified
State troopers say Joseph Langlois, 57, of Florence, Alabama, was pronounced deceased on the...
Update: Alabama man killed in one-vehicle crash near Caldwell
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

BTU breaks ground on new building
BTU breaks ground for new building
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 12/6
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 12/6
The group is hosting a free lunch on Thursday, Dec. 8
Get a free lunch and help Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach
On Tuesday the Brazos County Commissioners Court discussed a potential advisory committee for a...
Brazos County Commissioners Court discuss potential Veterans Court