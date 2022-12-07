Von Miller out for the remainder of the season with ACL injury

Von Miller at 2022 Von's Vision Gala at Miramont County Club
Von Miller at 2022 Von's Vision Gala at Miramont County Club(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD PARK, New York - If they Buffalo Bills are going to win a Super Bowl this season it will be without their off season acquisition of Texas A&M Von Miller.

His knee injury news went from bad to the worst this week after Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday that an exploratory operation revealed Miller had torn his ACL, ending his 2022 season.

Miller was undergoing exploratory surgery on his injured knee when doctors found he’d suffered an ACL tear, requiring a repair, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. An earlier MRI and related imaging did not adequately show the injury, leading doctors to believe they only needed to address Miller’s lateral meniscus and damaged cartilage.

Miller was initially believed to have avoided significant damage to his knee when he was injured in Buffalo’s win over Detroit on Thanksgiving, and Miller even hoped to return in time to face the Jets in Week 14. Buffalo soon decided to give him a longer runway for return, placing him on injured reserve in order to prevent further aggravation and increase his chances of returning as healthy as possible for Buffalo’s postseason run.

With a month off, Miller had time to undergo surgery to address the meniscus and cartilage issues. Unfortunately, it ended up producing a season-ending operation.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to UMC, out of over 30,000 UMC churches in the U.S., less than 2,000 have...
Hundreds of United Methodist Churches across Texas approved to disaffiliate
At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle...
Victims in deadly Grimes County crash identified
Texas DPS confirms the wreck involves two vehicles and two people have been killed.
Troopers identify victims killed in Highway 21 crash in Madison County
Olbin Francisco Herrera-Aleman, 29, of Houston, is facing multiple charges including evading...
CSPD: Man arrested for attempting to steal lumber from home construction site
Motorcycle crash on Texas Avenue
Motorcycle crash closes part of N Texas Avenue

Latest News

Conner Weigman earns All American as true freshman according to On3.com
Aggie Conner Weigman lands on ON3.com’s True Freshman All American Team
A&M Consolidated runs past Fulshear 84-54
DEVON ACHANE
DEVON ACHANE DECLARES FOR DRAFT
BRYAN VS WACO BOYS BASKETBALL
BRYAN VS WACO BOYS BASKETBALL