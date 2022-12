COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station’s Willie Everline finished with 25 points to help power the Cougars past Waller 65-47 at home.

The Cougars improve to 10-6 on the year. This was also their second time playing at home this season after having 14 road or neutral site games.

