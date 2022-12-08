An evening of holiday cheer at the Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fully decorated floats, vehicles, fire engines, and more will parade through the streets of Downtown Bryan for a night of festive holiday fun!

You can join in the holiday cheer and get your Christmas shopping done on Thursday, December 8 in Downtown Bryan.

“This event is so magical. It’s at night, so everything is lit up. All of the lights downtown, all of the floats have lights. It’s the best parade in BCS,” Destination Bryan PR and Communications Manager, Abigail Noel, said.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 24th and Bryan Avenue heading south, turn on 28th, and head back north on Main Street. You can view a map of the parade route, courtesy of Destination Bryan, below.

This year’s theme is “The Holidays Are Sweeter In Bryan” and floats with the best interpretation and decorations will be awarded prizes. Plus, the elves told Destination Bryan that if all the children in Bryan-College Station are extra good this year, Santa Claus himself will make a special visit at the end of the parade.

Plan to arrive early to secure a parking spot. Free street parking is available in marked spaces outside of street closure areas. There are also free, public parking lots available in Downtown Bryan.

The Roy Kelly Parking Garage also offers a special event rate of $5 for the evening. The garage is located at 200 East 27th Street.

In addition to parking available in Downtown Bryan, there is a free shuttle to and from Blinn College running from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Parade route will start at the intersection of 24th Street and Bryan Avenue heading south, turn on 28th, and head back north on Main Street.(Destination Bryan)

For your guide to celebrating the holidays in Bryan, visit the Destination Bryan website here.

