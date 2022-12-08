Artists use music, nature and storytelling to bring art to life

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Grab a friend and enjoy the interplay of color, nature, and music on display now at the Arts Council.

Artists will use music, visual storytelling, and nature to bring their artwork to life and tell their own story.

Executive Director Sheree Boegner says it’s an honor when anyone wants to be featured in the Arts Council gallery. She says staff work hard to bring a variety of artist to the gallery.

According to Boegner, the current exhibit has three artists with three stories, but all are creative, engaging, and work together.

“Hailey is really into water color and water media. She is from South Korea. When you look at her artwork and knowing that about her you can see how she interprets Lily pads,” Boegner continues.

“Then you have Nikki. She listens to lyrics and turns them into an image.” Boegner explains.

“Then you have Patsy. She has taken traditional landscapes, and when you see all these pieces working together, you get something different when you walk through the gallery.”

To hear more about what the Art Council of Brazos Valley has to offer visit their website at acbv.org.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.