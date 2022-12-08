Bethel Lutheran Church brings its Live Nativity to the Brazos Valley

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bethel Lutheran Church is hoping to help you get into the holiday spirit and celebrate the reason for the season.

Drive through sequential scenes from the Christmas story as you listen to a narration of the story in your car.

There will also be hot chocolate, cookies and photo opportunities.

The Live Nativity is on Dec. 9, 10, and 11 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Keeping the giving spirit in mind, Bethel Lutheran Church will also be hosting a canned food drive to support the Brazos Food Pantry.

Sign-ups to help out as an actor, parking lot attendant, costume helper, and more are available on a billboard in the Narthex.

