Burton to battle preseason favorites, Mart, in state semifinals

CHILTON VS BURTON
CHILTON VS BURTON
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers are in semifinals for the fourth time in program history.

They made it a goal at the beginning of the year to play for a state title, and now they’re one win away.

The Panthers are facing Mart in the semis, who is the team to beat. They were selected pre-season state champs.

This game is also a battle of unbeatens with Burton at 13-0 and Mart at 14-0. Head Coach Jason Hodde says his team is embracing the challenge of playing the top team.

“(They’re) Just a really good football team so we have a tall chore ahead of us and we understand tha,” said Burton Head Coach Jason Hodde. “A lot of respect for those guys and what they’ve accomplished this year. They’re excited to be a part of the final four, and they’re excited to just keep playing.

“It’s the final four now, so it’s basically the best four teams in Texas,” said Vicente Veliz senior quarterback and defensive back. “They’re going to challenge us for sure, and we’re going to have to keep playing our game.. responsibilites are high.. pressures are high.. need to calm down and keep playing fast and physical like we’ve been playing.”

Kick-off is at 7:00 p.m. in Round Rock on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to UMC, out of over 30,000 UMC churches in the U.S., less than 2,000 have...
Hundreds of United Methodist Churches across Texas approved to disaffiliate
Texas DPS confirms the wreck involves two vehicles and two people have been killed.
Troopers identify victims killed in Highway 21 crash in Madison County
At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle...
Victims in deadly Grimes County crash identified
Olbin Francisco Herrera-Aleman, 29, of Houston, is facing multiple charges including evading...
CSPD: Man arrested for attempting to steal lumber from home construction site
The accusations against Jamarr Ethan Zamora, 20, of Rockdale are detailed in a probable cause...
Rockdale man accused of sexually assaulting girls in College Station

Latest News

Franklin to battle Edna with trip to state title game on the line
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Aggie Conner Weigman lands on ON3.com’s True Freshman All American Team
Aggie Conner Weigman lands on ON3.com’s True Freshman All American Team