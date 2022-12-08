Burton to battle preseason favorites, Mart, in state semifinals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers are in semifinals for the fourth time in program history.

They made it a goal at the beginning of the year to play for a state title, and now they’re one win away.

The Panthers are facing Mart in the semis, who is the team to beat. They were selected pre-season state champs.

This game is also a battle of unbeatens with Burton at 13-0 and Mart at 14-0. Head Coach Jason Hodde says his team is embracing the challenge of playing the top team.

“(They’re) Just a really good football team so we have a tall chore ahead of us and we understand tha,” said Burton Head Coach Jason Hodde. “A lot of respect for those guys and what they’ve accomplished this year. They’re excited to be a part of the final four, and they’re excited to just keep playing.

“It’s the final four now, so it’s basically the best four teams in Texas,” said Vicente Veliz senior quarterback and defensive back. “They’re going to challenge us for sure, and we’re going to have to keep playing our game.. responsibilites are high.. pressures are high.. need to calm down and keep playing fast and physical like we’ve been playing.”

Kick-off is at 7:00 p.m. in Round Rock on Thursday.

