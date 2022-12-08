Celebrate Christmas with Santa and A&M United Methodist Church

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M United Methodist Church is bringing the holly, jolly Christmas spirit to Aggieland with a full calendar of events in the month of December.

You can secure your spot on the Nice List on Saturday, December 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the A&M United Methodist Church Great Hall.

Santa Claus will be stopping by for this special morning of breakfast, Christmas crafts, games, fellowship, and holiday photos.

This event is free and open to the community, but you are asked to register before you go, so Santa has a headcount for Christmas wishes. You can register for the Donuts with Santa here.

“This event serves as such a special time to gather as a family,” Children’s Director, Savannah Salas, said.

From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, December 11, you are invited to gather on the Annex Lawn for the Annual Live Nativity on the Annex Lawn. This outdoor service includes music, youth actors, and live animals.

There will be a hot chocolate and cookie reception in the Annex Coffeehouse after the service.

A&M UMC is welcoming everyone to celebrate the night before Jesus’ birth at their Christmas Eve services. They have five services that can fit in with any family gathering.

3:00 p.m. – The Children & Family service is a hands-on service that allows children of all ages to participate in the story of Christmas. Children are invited to dress up as characters from the nativity scene. This service will end with a glow stick Silent Night. This service takes place in the Sanctuary.

5:00 p.m. – The Contemporary service will be in the A&M UMC Great Hall.

7:00 p.m. – The Traditional Service will be in the Sanctuary. This is the largest service of the evening, so it is recommended that you arrive early if you are coming with a large group.

9:00 p.m. – This Traditional Service will also be held in the Sanctuary. Similarly, this is the largest service of the evening, so arrive early to ensure each member of your family has a seat.

11:00 p.m. – The final Traditional service will be in the Sanctuary and will end on Christmas morning at midnight. A&M UMC says everyone should experience this service at least once in their lifetime.

For the full calendar of events, visit the A&M United Methodist Church website here.

