Classroom Champion: Jackie Pinkerton from Caldwell High School

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Jackie Pinkerton is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion.

The Caldwell senior has a 4.5 grade point average and ranks first in her class. Jackie is a member of the National Honor Society and participates in multiple clubs at Caldwell High. Jackie has also been awarded Academic All-District in the various sports that she is involved with.

“It’s something within me. Whenever I was in 5th grade, I got one B and I saw all these other people get As, and I was like ‘I never want to not be at the top,’ and so from then on, something clicked. It’s just the feeling I get when I accomplish something I never thought I could. That’s what motivates me.”

Athletically, Jackie is a member of the Lady Hornet volleyball, track, and powerlifting teams, where she is known for her high level of enthusiasm.

“Yes she has the stats, the blocks, the kills, all that, that are important, and they help us, because she’s stepped up many times when we’ve needed more from her and she’s done that, but I think the biggest thing I’ll miss is just her positive attitude and just being able to keep the team together,” said Caldwell volleyball coach Troy Errington.

Although Jackie likes to be at the top, her teachers say that she is always willing to help her classmates out.

“Jackie is a great leader,” said Caldwell teacher Rachel Alford. “She helps re-focus some of the students in the room that I have. The way that she’s able to balance things is that she actually kind of stays ahead and makes sure that she asks questions as soon as they arrive.”

After graduation, Jackie plans to attend Blinn for their ADN Nursing program and then transfer to Texas A&M. Congratulations to Caldwell High School’s Jackie Pinkerton, this week’s News Three Sports Classroom Champion.

