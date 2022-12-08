Enjoy a candlelight Christmas at Washington on the Brazos

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Washington on the Brazos Historical Foundation brings history to life, and now it’s getting a holiday twist.

The Candlelight Christmas is happening Friday with something the whole family can enjoy.

Lead educator Barb King says they’ve been doing the program for the last 10 years and there will be a couple of changes. At the event, people will start at the visitors center where they can ride the wagon, listen to music, get refreshments, and then everybody will go to the Barrington Planation- to walk the candlelit paths.

“There are a series of vignettes, that will take about an hour,” said King. “Meet different people during the 1850s at Christmas time but then also see different scenes.”

The Candlelight Christmas event will run for two nights: Dec. 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Dec. 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale on location at 23400 Park Road 12, Washington, TX 77880.

$10 for adults, $5 for students

$25 for a Family (2 adults, up to 5 students)

No reservations are required! Tickets will be sold the night of the event at the Washington-on-the-Brazos Visitor Center between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m..

Accessible Parking will be located at Barrington Farm. All other parking will be at the Visitor Center.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.