Explosion at grain elevator facility injures multiple people in Iowa

First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.(Peggy Martin)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - At least two people have been injured and nearby homes have been evacuated following an explosion Thursday at a processing facility in Iowa.

Witnesses said it happened at around 11:15 a.m. local time. The building is a grain elevator and soybean-crusher facility owned by Heartland Crush, according to property records.

In a statement, The University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics said it has received multiple patients following the explosion. Staff said they are unable to comment on the conditions of the patients, but they anticipate more may be on the way.

Officials evacuated several nearby homes and urged people to avoid being outside due to the smoke. The city is asking people to avoid the area.

Several medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene along with multiple fire departments.

Residents who were evacuated were told they could go to the Iowa County Transportation Building.

First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.(KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to UMC, out of over 30,000 UMC churches in the U.S., less than 2,000 have...
Hundreds of United Methodist Churches across Texas approved to disaffiliate
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The accusations against Jamarr Ethan Zamora, 20, of Rockdale are detailed in a probable cause...
Rockdale man accused of sexually assaulting girls in College Station
Mark Collins and his four grandsons were murdered on June 2 by Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted...
Officials refuse to answer questions about prison escape that led to mass murders
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The money for the Central States Pension Fund is the largest amount of federal aid...
Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers
Milam County Deputy shot at during early morning traffic stop
The Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, June 13,...
FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout