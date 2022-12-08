Franklin to battle Edna with trip to state title game on the line

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (14-0) will take on the Edna Cowboys (13-1) in the Class 3A Division I State Semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium in Katy.

Franklin brings a 30 game winning streak into the contest after last week’s come from behind 24-21 win over the Columbus Cardinals. The Lions scoring in the final seconds on a 4th and goal call to extend their season.

That late game heroics has been a big motivator for the Lions during practice this week.

“That game showed a lot about my football team of how bad they want it and how good they play as a team together,” said Head Coach Mark Fannin. “Not one time during the game did I see any of them pointing a finger at each other, getting upset at each other. They kept picking each other up when stuff went wrong and and I praised them after the game,” concluded Fannin.

The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to the Class 3A Division I State Championship Game next week against the winner between Brock and Malakoff.

KBTX Sports Morgan Weaver has covered the Lions most of the season and will be on hand Thursday night in Katy with a live pre-game reports during News 3 at 6 and providing highlights for News 3 at 10.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.