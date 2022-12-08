Franklin to battle Edna with trip to state title game on the line

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (14-0) will take on the Edna Cowboys (13-1) in the Class 3A Division I State Semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium in Katy.

Franklin brings a 30 game winning streak into the contest after last week’s come from behind 24-21 win over the Columbus Cardinals. The Lions scoring in the final seconds on a 4th and goal call to extend their season.

That late game heroics has been a big motivator for the Lions during practice this week.

“That game showed a lot about my football team of how bad they want it and how good they play as a team together,” said Head Coach Mark Fannin. “Not one time during the game did I see any of them pointing a finger at each other, getting upset at each other. They kept picking each other up when stuff went wrong and and I praised them after the game,” concluded Fannin.

The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to the Class 3A Division I State Championship Game next week against the winner between Brock and Malakoff.

