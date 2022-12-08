From the Ground Up: Texas A&M Poultry Science Department connects youth to agriculture

By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Poultry Science Department at Texas A&M University has programs available for students in elementary school all the way through high school.

Ally Spears from the Department of Poultry Science says the poultry judging camp is popular among kids.

“We had over 100 students from across Texas and some other states come and join us and learn all about poultry and how to judge effectively through contests,” said Spears.

Programs that the department offers will also help students prepare for their future jobs.

“The exciting thing is seeing them really exceed as high school students but then when we are able to get them in the department, we really are able to see how those skills that they learn through judging programs are applied and help them get to really high paying and industry-leading careers as they go through our program and graduate too,” said Spears.

You can learn more about the Poultry Science Department here.

The Poultry Science Department at Texas A&M University has programs available for students in...
