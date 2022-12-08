Holiday mocktail contest used to promote responsible drinking and alcohol alternatives

BVISP shows recipies people can use to have an alcohol free holiday season(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition wants to make sure everyone has fun holiday but also a safe one.

The organization hosted a mocktail contest to promote responsible drinking during the holiday season.

Five participants presented their drinks in front of a panel of judges at the Wolf Pen Creek Green Room in College Station.

BVIPC supports TxDOT’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign that urges Texans to celebrate the holidays without driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Last year, Texas saw 48,641 traffic crashes during the holidays.

Of those crashes, 433 were fatal and almost a quarter of those deaths were DUI-alcohol related.

“We all have to get behind the wheel so we don’t want alcohol in our system, so we’re trying to get that other alternate method of having fun, being festive, having fun drinks to enjoy with family and friends without the danger that comes along with alcohol,” said BVIPC Program Manager Cindy Kovar.

The winner of the mocktail contest was Pam Torado who made an apple cider drink called a “Merry Martini Mocktail.”

