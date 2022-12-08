KBTX wraps up 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX wrapped up its 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive, but the job of feeding the Brazos Valley is far from over.

On Wednesday donors and sponsors helped us raise tens of thousands of dollars and thousands of pounds of food for the Brazos Valley Food Bank and its affiliated food pantries in Washington, Burleson, Madison, Grimes, Robertson, and Grimes Counties. Exact totals are expected to be released on Thursday.

For 14 hours members of the Brazos Valley community showed their support by dropping off food or monetary donations at these locations. Volunteers and the KBTX staff were present throughout the day to collect the donations and sort through the various donated goods.

Theresa Mangapora, Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director, said it seemed like the community heard about the food bank’s needs loud and clear as people continued to bring boxes and bags full of food.

“It looks like they looked at our most wanted list too because a lot of the items were things that we desperately, desperately need,” Mangapora said. “It seems like we’re catching people who love the idea of coming in person and being a part of the great feeling and energy that’s here.”

Despite this year’s turnout the Brazos Valley Food Bank still needs help making sure everyone in the Brazos Valley has food on their table.

“The food from the government that was so plentiful during the pandemic has receded back to its normal levels at a time when the public donations are down as well and our monetary donations are down 32 percent,” Mangapora said.

Since August the number of individuals requesting food assistance has increased by 20 percent and inflation has added to the struggle, Mangapora said.

“It’s kind of like the need is up and the resources are down,” Mangapora said. “Today’s event is going to help us try to even that out, but we’re going to keep needing more money and more food to keep up with that demand.”

Within the Brazos Valley, Grimes County has the highest food insecurity rate followed by Madison County, Mangapora said.

“As far as just the general population, all of our counties are higher than average for the state of Texas, unfortunately,” Mangapora said. “I think some of that has to do with the rural nature of the majority of this area. Those who live in rural areas, just don’t have the same level of resources.”

Those looking to help can donate food or money to the Brazos Valley Food Bank at bvfb.org/donate. Mangapora said the food bank is also always looking for more volunteers.

“Do a food drive for us and bring the food to the food bank, we’ll give you a tour and you’ll see the kind of impact that you make,” Mangapora said. “Most people kind of forget about us a little bit the first of the year, and hunger is still gonna be there in January.”

The Food for Families Food Drive is made possible by the continued support of the Brazos Valley community, and for that, we at KBTX say thank you.

