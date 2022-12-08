Milam County Deputy shot at during early morning traffic stop

(MGN online)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County Deputy was shot at by a driver early Thursday morning, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore.

It happened during an attempted routine traffic stop in the Thorndale area around 2 a.m.

Deputy Keith Beasley turned on his lights to make a stop on a minor violation when the driver opened fire out the back window of his vehicle, striking the patrol car three times. One bullet went through the front windshield, narrowly missing the deputy and two struck the light bar on top of the patrol unit. The deputy was not injured.

The driver, who has been identified as Travis Turner, of Thorndale, was apprehended after a short chase and is now in custody. Turner is being held in Milam County Jail on charges of first-degree felony attempted capital murder, state jail felony evading arrest in a vehicle, and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

This is the second time a Milam County deputy has been shot at in the past two months. Milam County Mental Health Deputy Samuel Ferguson, IV is recovering after being shot while on a mental health-related call.

