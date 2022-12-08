Three Aggies named to SEC All-Freshman Team

By Rachel Perreault / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M football’s Evan Stewart, Shemar Stewart and Matthew Wykoff were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, the league office announced Thursday afternoon. 

Evan played in 10 games this season, making eight starts at wide receiver. He ranked in the top 12 in the SEC and led all league freshmen with a team-best 53 receptions for 649 yards in his debut season. His season totals in receptions and receiving yards rank fifth and fourth, respectively, in A&M’s all-time freshman records. The Frisco, Texas, native’s 64.9 yards per game average was good for eighth among all receivers in the SEC. 

Shemar made six starts while playing in all 12 games of his debut season in Aggieland. He tallied 23 tackles, 3.5 for loss, as well as 1.5 sacks and four QB hurries. His hurries total was good for second on the season among Aggies. 

Wykoff played in all 12 games in 2022, making nine starts after redshirting the 2021 season. The Magnolia, Texas native saw the majority of his snaps at center this season, while also filling in at left guard against Alabama. He and the rest of the offensive line cleared the way for one of the top running backs in the SEC and the nation this year, who racked up over 1,000 yards on the season and was one of the top scorers in the league.

