Treat of the Day: Dog receives heart surgery thanks to Texas A&M Small Animal Teaching Hospital
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After rescuing an abandoned puppy with a heart murmur, Irene Gamboa was concerned about finding a veterinarian willing to perform the necessary surgery, as well as how she would afford the procedure.
The Texas A&M Small Animal Teaching Hospital came to the rescue on both fronts.
The cardiology team performed a successful heart surgery on Apollonia the puppy.
Gamboa also received financial assistance through the SARGE and The Capper and Chris Save the Animals funds.
