Treat of the Day: Dog receives heart surgery thanks to Texas A&M Small Animal Teaching Hospital

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After rescuing an abandoned puppy with a heart murmur, Irene Gamboa was concerned about finding a veterinarian willing to perform the necessary surgery, as well as how she would afford the procedure.

The Texas A&M Small Animal Teaching Hospital came to the rescue on both fronts.

The cardiology team performed a successful heart surgery on Apollonia the puppy.

Gamboa also received financial assistance through the SARGE and The Capper and Chris Save the Animals funds.

