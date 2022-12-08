Treat of the Day: Dog receives heart surgery thanks to Texas A&M Small Animal Teaching Hospital

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After rescuing an abandoned puppy with a heart murmur, Irene Gamboa was concerned about finding a veterinarian willing to perform the necessary surgery, as well as how she would afford the procedure.

The Texas A&M Small Animal Teaching Hospital came to the rescue on both fronts.

The cardiology team performed a successful heart surgery on Apollonia the puppy.

Gamboa also received financial assistance through the SARGE and The Capper and Chris Save the Animals funds.

