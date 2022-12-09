Burton sees season end following 41-14 loss to Mart

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KBTX) - The Mart Panthers opened up the season as the team to beat in Class 2A Division II and they will get a chance to play for the state championship following a 41-14 win over Burton Thursday night at Reeves Stadium.

The Mart Panthers (15-0) dominated the game against Burton (13-1) scoring the first 41 points of the game. It was the first offensive points that Burton had given up in the post season this year.

Mart advances to the state championship game for the 14th time in program history and will be chasing its first title since 2019 and 9th overall next week.

