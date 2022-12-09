BVSO to celebrate the season with Holiday Pops concert

Sunday’s concert is one of the Brazos Valley’s most anticipated holiday season events
By Crystal Galny
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What better way to get into the holiday spirit than with a Holiday Pops concert.

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra Music Director Marcelo Bussiki invites you to hear all your classic holiday favorites, as well as unexpected musical surprises from this highly anticipated concert.

The BVSO, the Christ Church Sanctuary Choir and Canticle Ringers, and the College Station High School Varsity Women’s Choir will be performing holiday favorites.

Come for the music and stay for the famous cookie reception immediately following the concert, hosted by the Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra.

The event takes place on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. at Christ Church, 4201 Highway 6 South in College Station.

Tickets to the event are $40 for adults and $20 for students and children.

For more information, go to BVSO.org

