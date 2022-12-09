College Station to battle Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial with trip to state championship game on the line

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Stoney Pryor and his College Station Cougars were able to overcome a bobbled punt attempt and make a dramatic goal line stand against Smithson Valley last week to punch its ticket to Saturday’s 5A Division I State Semifinal game.

The dramatic 26-21 victory was the 100th in program history and the long time Cougar assistant coach knows is linked back to Cougar’s first season in 2012 when a group of freshman and sophomores went 3-4.

“Where we are today is built upon the guys that have come before that laid the foundation that created the expectation that developed and upheld the culture and raised it to a higher standard, said Pryor earlier this week to KBTX’s Tyler Shaw.

‘As players come in and coaches change and roles may change within a game or a season or from one season to the next, our culture hasn’t changed. Our expectations haven’t changed,” wrapped up Pryor.

The Cougars (12-2) need a win on Saturday against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (12-2) to get a chance to avenge last year’s overtime loss to Katy Paytow in the 2021 state championship game.

